Michigan’s online sportsbook and casino launch is just around the corner. The state legislature’s meeting to finalize licenses is slated for January 12, 2021. If all goes well, operators could launch within a few weeks of that meeting.

Michigan sportsbook and casino providers are gearing up for the market to go live by offering pre-launch bonuses for players who sign up early. Here’s the current roundup of Michigan pre-registration offers.

$50 At BetRivers Michigan

Register for a BetRivers account, then sit back and wait until the operator launches in Michigan. Once BetRivers is live, your account will have a cool $50 pre-loaded as free bets.

BetRivers only requires a 1x playthrough on bonus credits, a significantly better option than DraftKings’ 25x playthrough threshold.

You can wager your BetRivers bonus money on any sports bet with odds of -200 or longer (for example, -150 or +300). BetRivers will also allow you to use the credit on its online casino games, with the exception of baccarat and roulette.

Though BetRivers’ bonus offer is smaller than competing pre-launch promotions, it gives you more wiggle room to actually use it. The credit expires after 30 days, giving you a longer window during which you can use the bonus than some of BetRivers’ competitors.

Claim $50 At BetRivers Michigan

$100 At FanDuel Michigan

FanDuel’s $100 sign-up bonus is split evenly between FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino, both of which will launch in Michigan using the MotorCity Casino Hotel license.

Once you sign up for your FanDuel account and verify your identity, you’ll receive the credits as soon as FanDuel launches in Michigan.

Claim $100 At FanDuel Michigan

$200 At BetMGM Michigan

BetMGM’s pre-launch offer comes in two forms: $100 in free bets for the BetMGM sportsbook and $100 in FREEPLAY credit for the BetMGM Casino.

The sportsbook free bets will be broken down into two individual $50 bets.

BetMGM doesn’t have game restrictions on its casino credit. You can use the FREEPLAY bonus on any BetMGM casino games. However, you need to activate the credit within seven days of launch and 14 days to play through the 1x wagering requirement.

Claim $200 Welcome Bonus At BetMGM Michigan

$200 At DraftKings Michigan

DraftKings rounds out the current stable of pre-launch bonus offers at Michigan online sportsbooks. DraftKings is offering a total of $200 in sign-up bonuses. The first $100 is a free bet to be used on DraftKings Sportsbook. The second $100 is free DraftKings Casino credit.

You must use the free sportsbook bet within seven days of receiving it, so you’ll need to be ready to use the bonus once DraftKings launches in Michigan. You must wager the free bet credit–you cannot withdraw it unless you place a bet and win.

The casino bonus is only available for use on DraftKings Blackjack. It’s not playable on any other DraftKings casino games. As with the sports betting bonus, you have one week to use the credit or it expires.

If you make use of the bonus before the expiration date, DraftKing’s sign-up offer is one of the best available to Michigan bettors as of this writing.

Claim $200 At DraftKings Michigan