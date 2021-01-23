Status Of Online Gambling In Other States

Wisconsin

Wisconsin only allows tribal land-based casinos. There are no commercial properties in the state. When it comes to online gambling, the landscape in Illinois’ northern neighbor is sparse. Online gambling is illegal, and a recent attempt in 2017 to change that stance failed.

The Show-Me State won’t actually show you all that much when it comes to gambling. Riverboat casinos are legal, and Missouri has more than a dozen of them. Online gambling is neither prohibited nor allowed by Missouri law, and there have been no recent moves to change that. Online gambling in the state remains legally risky.

Sports fans in the St. Louis area, though, can access Illinois sportsbooks if they travel across the border. Or, they can visit DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Kentucky

Illinois’ southernmost neighbor, Kentucky has a conservative gambling outlook. The state only allows online betting on horse races or lottery games. There are no casinos–land-based or online–in Kentucky. That looks unlikely to change any time soon. Kentucky gamblers can enjoy horse race wagering at one of the state’s six race tracks.

Legal Gambling In Illinois: A Brief History

Gambling came to The Prairie State in 1927 with the advent of pari-mutuel horse race wagering, an institution that still thrives at Illinois’ three racetracks.

Decades later in 1990, Illinois expanded its gambling options further. It was the second state after Iowa to legalize riverboat casinos. The state still has riverboat casino properties. although some are moving on land.

Since then, Illinois has made numerous changes to its laws that provide new play opportunities for gamblers in the state. The Illinois Lottery, started in 1974, started to sell online lottery tickets in 2012. A few years prior, the state enacted the Video Gaming Act, which allowed certain retail properties to offer Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs). The terminals have the same look and feel of a slot machine, but players can play multiple different games on the machines. They use lottery math models instead of traditional slot game mathematics.

2019 brought another seismic shift to Illinois gambling law when Pritzker authorized sports betting. Early 2020 saw the state’s first sportsbook launch.

Illinois Gambling FAQ